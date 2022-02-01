Find Permanent Solution To Fishermen Issues: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To Centre

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to discover a everlasting resolution to the Indian fishermen problem involving Sri Lanka via ‘tangible mechanisms’ and safe the speedy launch of 21 fishermen and their boats from the island nation’s custody.

“This is to bring a very disturbing incident to your notice,” Mr Stalin mentioned writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and knowledgeable him that 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 31 whereas they have been fishing southeast of Nagapattinam coast.

They had left Nagapattinam on January 29 and have been crusing in a mechanised fishing vessel. The apprehended fishermen have been taken to the Kangesanthurai Naval base by Lankan authorities.

Another mechanised fishing boat (from Karaikal area of the union territory of Puducherry) with 6 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and three from Puducherry was additionally apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy, Mr Stalin mentioned.

“I would like to bring to your notice that in the month of December, 2021, 68 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended in 3 incidents by Sri Lankan Navy and were released recently after strenuous efforts taken by Tamil Nadu and Union Government and are still awaiting repatriation. In this situation, the present incident of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy sends panic and shock among the fishermen community.”

Prolonged incarceration of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan jails is inflicting them and their households again house untold distress and lots of the households are being pushed into abject poverty within the absence of their sole bread winners.

“I urge your personal intervention in this matter and request the Union of India to find tangible mechanisms to permanently resolve this long standing issue between fishermen of India and Sri Lanka. I also request you to take up the present matter with the Sri Lankan authorities urgently to secure the immediate release of 21 fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody,” Mr Stalin mentioned within the letter to External Affairs Minister.