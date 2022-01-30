Finish thali in 10 minutes at Delhi eatery, win Rs. 5,100. But, there’s a twist

Foodie or not, folks making an attempt meals challenges is at all times a enjoyable and exhilarating watch. Just like this viral meals problem video that was lately posted to Facebook by a meals blogger who goes by the title Live Limitless. It was shot at a restaurant referred to as Chaap Factory that’s situated in Rohini, Delhi.

It is a pure vegetarian restaurant and it provides a meals problem the place a vegetarian thali price Rs. 499 is served to the one who is prepared to take the problem. The thali comprises a Baahubali naan which is just about dripping with butter. It additionally comprises rumali roti, dal makhani, shaahi paneer and vegetarian chaap. This thali must be completed inside 10 minutes with a view to win the problem.

In this video, the person who took the problem efficiently accomplished it and secured the money prize of Rs. 5,100. However, on the finish of the video, he made certain to return the cash to the proprietor of the restaurant. The style of the meals additionally appears to be fairly nice based on the person who ate it.

Watch the viral meals problem right here:

The video was posted on Facebook on January 11. It has gone all types of viral and obtained greater than 3.2 million views and several other shares. It has additionally obtained numerous feedback from Facebook customers who have been fairly stunned at the truth that the person was capable of end this large thali.

“Winner winner chicken dinner,” commented a person, referencing the tagline from a PUBG victory. “Yummy food, good job. Thumbs up jitne ke liye, congratulations!” posted one other. “He was using a paint brush to apply butter on the naan,” noticed one other, in the course of the making means of the naan. “Keep it up,” inspired a fourth.

What are your ideas on this meals problem video?