Finland almost certainly to apply for NATO membership, says Swedish Foreign Minister

Finland will nearly definitely apply for membership in NATO, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde informed Swedish tv on Sunday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compelled each Sweden and its jap neighbour Finland to evaluation beliefs that army neutrality is the very best technique of making certain nationwide safety.

“We know more or less that they (Finland) will apply for NATO membership. And that changes the whole balance… If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase,” Linde informed public broadcaster SVT.

Asked whether or not she thinks Finland will be part of NATO, Linde mentioned:

“I think you can say that quite surely.”

Both Sweden and Finland are anticipated to decide on whether or not to hitch the army alliance within the coming weeks.

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto mentioned on Friday that he hoped Finland and Sweden would make related selections on the identical time.

