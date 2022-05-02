Finland “Almost Certainly” To Apply For NATO Membership: Sweden

“If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase”, Sweden Foreign Minister stated.

Stockholm:

Finland will virtually actually apply for membership in NATO, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde informed Swedish tv on Sunday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compelled each Sweden and its jap neighbour Finland to assessment beliefs that navy neutrality is the perfect technique of guaranteeing nationwide safety.

“We know more or less that they (Finland) will apply for NATO membership. And that changes the whole balance… If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase,” Linde informed public broadcaster SVT.

Asked whether or not she thinks Finland will be a part of NATO, Linde stated:

“I think you can say that quite surely.”

Both Sweden and Finland are anticipated to decide on whether or not to hitch the navy alliance within the coming weeks.

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto stated on Friday that he hoped Finland and Sweden would make comparable choices on the similar time.

