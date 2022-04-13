Finland and Sweden could apply to join NATO ‘within weeks’

“It will happen quite fast, within weeks, not within months, we will have this discussion,” she mentioned.

“The difference between being a partner and being a member is very clear,” she mentioned.

“There’s no other way to have security guarantees than under NATO’s deterrence and common defence as guaranteed under NATO’s Article 5.”

The nations would probably apply in time for NATO’s gathering in June, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mentioned. Credit:TT News Agency

Andersson’s ruling get together not too long ago dropped its opposition to NATO membership and mentioned there have been execs and cons to becoming a member of NATO.