Finland and Sweden could apply to join NATO ‘within weeks’
“It will happen quite fast, within weeks, not within months, we will have this discussion,” she mentioned.
“The difference between being a partner and being a member is very clear,” she mentioned.
“There’s no other way to have security guarantees than under NATO’s deterrence and common defence as guaranteed under NATO’s Article 5.”
Andersson’s ruling get together not too long ago dropped its opposition to NATO membership and mentioned there have been execs and cons to becoming a member of NATO.
“Being a member of NATO you do have the security of Article 5 … no question … at the same time you also have a responsibility towards other countries,” Anderson mentioned.
The nations would probably apply in time for NATO’s gathering in June. Unlike Ukraine, which has lengthy sought NATO membership, however been refuffed, Finland and Sweden would probably be welcomed into NATO and develop the variety of member states from 30 to 32.
But such a transfer would virtually definitely anger Russia.
This week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed Britain’s Sky News that Russia must take “additional measures” to make sure its safety if Finland and Sweden joined.
“We’ll have to rebalance the situation and we’ll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security,” he mentioned.