The Finnish authorities and companies are getting ready for the halt

of Russian fuel provides to the nation in May, the Helsingin

Sanomat newspaper reported on Saturday, Trend experiences citing

TASS.

According to the paper, the Finnish facet, represented by

state-run firm Gasum, is to determine no later than May 20 on

whether or not it accepts Russia’s cost phrases.

Gazprom mentioned on April 27 it had totally suspended fuel provides to

the Bulgarian firm Bulgargaz and the Polish PGNiG as a consequence of their

failure to pay in rubles in due time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on March 23 that

unfriendly states should pay for Russian fuel in rubles, saying that

Moscow would refuse to simply accept funds below fuel contracts with

these states in “compromised” currencies, notably which means

{dollars} and euros. On April 26, Gazprom submitted to Polish and

Bulgarian importing firms a notification on suspension of fuel

provides beginning April 27 as a consequence of their refusal to make remaining

funds in Russian rubles.