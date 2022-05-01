Finland braces for halt of Russian gas supplies in May
The Finnish authorities and companies are getting ready for the halt
of Russian fuel provides to the nation in May, the Helsingin
Sanomat newspaper reported on Saturday, Trend experiences citing
TASS.
According to the paper, the Finnish facet, represented by
state-run firm Gasum, is to determine no later than May 20 on
whether or not it accepts Russia’s cost phrases.
Gazprom mentioned on April 27 it had totally suspended fuel provides to
the Bulgarian firm Bulgargaz and the Polish PGNiG as a consequence of their
failure to pay in rubles in due time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on March 23 that
unfriendly states should pay for Russian fuel in rubles, saying that
Moscow would refuse to simply accept funds below fuel contracts with
these states in “compromised” currencies, notably which means
{dollars} and euros. On April 26, Gazprom submitted to Polish and
Bulgarian importing firms a notification on suspension of fuel
provides beginning April 27 as a consequence of their refusal to make remaining
funds in Russian rubles.