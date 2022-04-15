Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: Minister

A Finnish cupboard minister mentioned Friday it was “highly likely” that Finland would apply for NATO membership, simply hours after Russia warned of unspecified “consequences” ought to Helsinki and Stockholm be a part of the navy alliance.

Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in each Finland and Sweden over long-held insurance policies of navy non-alignment.

Finland’s prime minister mentioned Wednesday that Nordic nation would determine whether or not to use for NATO membership “within weeks,” and Sweden can be discussing becoming a member of the alliance.

“At this point I can say that it is highly likely, but the decision is not yet made,” mentioned Finland’s European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen.

“The people of Finland, they seem to have already made up their mind and there is a huge majority for the NATO membership,” she informed Britain’s Sky News.

Russia’s international ministry mentioned earlier Friday that the selection was as much as Finland and Sweden.

“But they should understand the consequences of such a step for our bilateral relations and for the architecture of European security as a whole,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mentioned in an announcement.

Finland has a protracted historical past with Russia, with which it shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border. In 1917 it declared independence after 150 years of Russian rule.

During World War II, its vastly outnumbered military fought off a Soviet invasion, earlier than a peace deal noticed it cede a number of border areas to Moscow.

During the Cold War, Finland remained impartial in change for ensures from Moscow that it could not invade.

The Finnish authorities hopes to construct a parliamentary consensus on the problem over the approaching weeks, with MPs resulting from hear from safety consultants.

Many analysts predict Finland may submit a bid in time for a NATO summit in June.

Any membership bid have to be accepted by all 30 NATO states, a course of that would take 4 months to a yr.

