Finland joining Nato ‘definitely’ threat to Russia: Kremlin – Times of India
MOSCOW: The Kremlin stated Thursday that neighbouring Finland becoming a member of Nato would “definitely” characterize a menace to Russia, after the Finnish management backed getting into the US-led alliance.
“The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters.
