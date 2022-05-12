Finland joining NATO ‘would not be against anyone’: President

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto stated on Wednesday that it “would not be against anyone,” if the Nordic nation joined NATO, regardless of Russia warning against the membership.

“Joining NATO would not be against anyone. It is not a zero-sum game,” the president stated on the signing of a political declaration of mutual help with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

If Finland was to affix NATO, Niinisto stated that his response to Russia could be “you caused this, look in the mirror.”

Similar to the one signed with Sweden earlier on Wednesday, the declaration assures that ought to Finland “suffer a disaster or an attack,” the United Kingdom will help in a wide range of methods “which may include military means.”

“Finland is already an enhanced partner in NATO. There is no doubt in anybody’s mind that Finland is part of the West,” Niinisto stated.

He famous that the scenario had modified, as beforehand Moscow had thought of that militarily non-aligned Finland and Sweden had been “stabilizing” the Baltic area.

“But then, in the end of last year, they stated that Finland and Sweden can’t join NATO. They demanded that NATO doesn’t take new members. Russia actually expressed that you don’t have your own will,” Niinisto stated.

This was a “huge change” the president added.

Russia’s February twenty fourth invasion of Ukraine has led to a dramatic turnaround in Finnish political and public opinion in favor of becoming a member of the alliance, as a deterrent towards aggression from Moscow.

Finland’s president and prime minister will announce Thursday their highly-awaited positions on whether or not to affix NATO, step one towards a proper determination after a swift turnaround in opinion since Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

