Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer: Report





Russia has made a “massive strategic blunder” as Finland and Sweden look poised to hitch NATO as early because the summer season, The Times reported on Monday, citing officers.

The United States officers stated that NATO membership for each Nordic nations was “a topic of conversation and multiple sessions” throughout talks between the alliance’s overseas ministers final week attended by Sweden and Finland, report added.

