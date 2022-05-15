Finland, Sweden should not support PKK/YPG terrorist group: Turkey

The Foreign Minister urged Finland and Sweden on Saturday to

cease the “unacceptable and outrageous” help they’re offering

to the PKK/YPG terrorist group, probably complicating the

alliance’s enlargement as the 2 Scandinavian international locations think about

becoming a member of NATO, Trend

stories citing Daily Sabah.

In a doorstep assertion forward of a casual NATO overseas

ministers’ assembly in Berlin, Mevlut Cavushoglu stated Turkey has

all the time backed NATO’s open-door coverage.

However, Cavushoglu stated Sweden and Finland had been “overtly

supporting and are partaking with PKK/YPG terrorist group”

which has been “attacking Turkey and killing Turkish troops and

individuals.”

“Therefore, it’s unacceptable and outrageous that our pals

and allies are supporting this terrorist group. And as a result of

of our combat in opposition to this terrorist group, there have been

export restrictions on the protection trade merchandise that we’re

importing from allies and a few international locations which can be planning to be a

member of NATO,” he stated.

“And that is why the massive majority of the Turkish individuals are

in opposition to the membership of these international locations who’re supporting the

PKK/YPG terrorist group and so they’re asking us to dam this

membership. But, these are the problems that we have to speak about

with our NATO allies, in addition to these international locations,” he added.