Finland, Sweden should not support PKK/YPG terrorist group: Turkey
The Foreign Minister urged Finland and Sweden on Saturday to
cease the “unacceptable and outrageous” help they’re offering
to the PKK/YPG terrorist group, probably complicating the
alliance’s enlargement as the 2 Scandinavian international locations think about
becoming a member of NATO, Trend
stories citing Daily Sabah.
In a doorstep assertion forward of a casual NATO overseas
ministers’ assembly in Berlin, Mevlut Cavushoglu stated Turkey has
all the time backed NATO’s open-door coverage.
However, Cavushoglu stated Sweden and Finland had been “overtly
supporting and are partaking with PKK/YPG terrorist group”
which has been “attacking Turkey and killing Turkish troops and
individuals.”
“Therefore, it’s unacceptable and outrageous that our pals
and allies are supporting this terrorist group. And as a result of
of our combat in opposition to this terrorist group, there have been
export restrictions on the protection trade merchandise that we’re
importing from allies and a few international locations which can be planning to be a
member of NATO,” he stated.
“And that is why the massive majority of the Turkish individuals are
in opposition to the membership of these international locations who’re supporting the
PKK/YPG terrorist group and so they’re asking us to dam this
membership. But, these are the problems that we have to speak about
with our NATO allies, in addition to these international locations,” he added.