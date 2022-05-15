Finland to apply for NATO membership: President

Finland will apply for NATO membership, the Nordic nation’s president and prime minister introduced Sunday, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, the President of the Republic and the Government’s Foreign Policy Committee have jointly agreed that Finland will apply for NATO membership, after consulting parliament. This is a historic day. A new era is opening,” President Sauli Niinisto mentioned.

As the subsequent step, the Finnish parliament will convene on Monday to debate the choice, with present projections exhibiting a big majority of the nation’s 200 member parliament supporting the bid.

“We have reached today an important decision in good cooperation with the government and the president of the republic.

“We hope the parliament will confirm the decision to apply for the NATO membership during the coming days. It will be based on a strong mandate,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin mentioned.

Sharing a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, Finland has remained militarily non-aligned for 75 years.

But after its highly effective jap neighbor invaded Ukraine in February, political and public opinion swung dramatically in favor of membership, with the Finnish president and prime minister on Thursday calling for the nation to affix NATO “without delay.”

Russia has repeatedly warned of penalties if Helsinki joins the alliance.

Earlier this week, Niinisto advised reporters that “joining NATO would not be against anyone.”

He mentioned his response to Russia can be: “You caused this. Look in the mirror.”

