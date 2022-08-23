World
Finland’s ‘partying PM’ apologises for controversial pic – Times of India
HELSINKI: Finland‘s Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologised on Tuesday for a controversial photograph taken at her residence, lower than per week after the 36-year-old sparked criticism with a video of her partying.
The image circulated by Finnish media exhibits two girls kissing, lifting their tops to reveal their torsos and masking their breasts with an indication that claims “Finland”.
Marin confirmed on Tuesday the image was taken at her official residence in Kesaranta, after she attended a music pageant that happened July 8-10.
“I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken,” Marin instructed reporters in Helsinki.
Marin stated she had “friends” at her residence on the time “spending the evening” and “going to the sauna.”
The image was first printed on a TikTok account by a former Miss Finland contestant and social media influencer, who seems within the photograph.
An editorial within the Nordic nation’s largest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday stated Marin didn’t look like “in control”, and extra photos and movies from her personal life may find yourself within the public area.
Marin made headlines the world over final week when a video surfaced displaying her dancing and partying with a gaggle of buddies and celebrities.
Some interpreted feedback heard on the video as referring to narcotics, one thing closely debated on social media and which she strongly denied.
Spurred by the controversy, Marin took a drug take a look at on Friday to “clear up suspicions.”
Her urine pattern was examined for the presence of varied medication. It got here again detrimental.
“Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs,” Marin’s workplace stated on Monday, including that the outcomes had been signed by a health care provider.
Her dancing within the video has additionally been criticised by some as inappropriate behaviour for a first-rate minister, whereas others have defended her proper to take pleasure in a personal occasion with buddies.
So far Marin has had the help of her social gathering, with Antti Lindtman, head of the Social Democratic Party‘s parliamentary group, telling media he “can’t see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends”.
Marin — who was appointed in 2019 on the age of 34 — has beforehand been the goal of criticism over events at her official residence.
In December 2021, she got here underneath sustained criticism after it was revealed she stayed out dancing till the early hours regardless of having been uncovered to Covid-19.
The image circulated by Finnish media exhibits two girls kissing, lifting their tops to reveal their torsos and masking their breasts with an indication that claims “Finland”.
Marin confirmed on Tuesday the image was taken at her official residence in Kesaranta, after she attended a music pageant that happened July 8-10.
“I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken,” Marin instructed reporters in Helsinki.
Marin stated she had “friends” at her residence on the time “spending the evening” and “going to the sauna.”
The image was first printed on a TikTok account by a former Miss Finland contestant and social media influencer, who seems within the photograph.
An editorial within the Nordic nation’s largest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday stated Marin didn’t look like “in control”, and extra photos and movies from her personal life may find yourself within the public area.
Marin made headlines the world over final week when a video surfaced displaying her dancing and partying with a gaggle of buddies and celebrities.
Some interpreted feedback heard on the video as referring to narcotics, one thing closely debated on social media and which she strongly denied.
Spurred by the controversy, Marin took a drug take a look at on Friday to “clear up suspicions.”
Her urine pattern was examined for the presence of varied medication. It got here again detrimental.
“Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs,” Marin’s workplace stated on Monday, including that the outcomes had been signed by a health care provider.
Her dancing within the video has additionally been criticised by some as inappropriate behaviour for a first-rate minister, whereas others have defended her proper to take pleasure in a personal occasion with buddies.
So far Marin has had the help of her social gathering, with Antti Lindtman, head of the Social Democratic Party‘s parliamentary group, telling media he “can’t see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends”.
Marin — who was appointed in 2019 on the age of 34 — has beforehand been the goal of criticism over events at her official residence.
In December 2021, she got here underneath sustained criticism after it was revealed she stayed out dancing till the early hours regardless of having been uncovered to Covid-19.