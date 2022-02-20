Finland’s president sees changes in Putin: ‘It was a different kind of behavior’

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö stated Sunday that he’s lately seen adjustments in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conduct, saying that he now sounds extra “decisive” than up to now.

Niinistö, who has been in shut contact with Putin, recalled an alternate the 2 shared on the cellphone. During one of many common calls, Niinistö stated he pushed again in opposition to Putin by standing up for his nation’s sovereignty. That is when Putin switched tones, he stated, then started to “officially” learn his listing of calls for.

“That was a change in his behavior, and I want to guess, and from that I guess that he wants to be very decisive, wants to sound like one. It was a different kind of behavior,” he stated throughout an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

For many years, Finland has stored a fragile stability in its relationship with Russia, having been invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939. The nation, which borders Russia, stayed scrupulously impartial all through the Cold War, turning into neither a part of the Warsaw Pact nor of NATO.