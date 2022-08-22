Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has examined detrimental for unlawful medication, based on a statement launched by the Finnish authorities.

Marin, 36, stated she took a medicine take a look at final Friday for her personal authorized safety, following stress from the chief of a right-wing political opponent, after two movies emerged of her partying with pals earlier in August.

Political opponents, and a few Finnish media shops, had thought one of many movies contained a reference to cocaine, though it turned out to not be the case.

Finnish media experiences that marine was given a “comprehensive test” which was chosen by a non-public healthcare supplier and concerned Marin giving a urine pattern.

The drug take a look at screened for amphetamine and its derivatives, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, hashish, dextropropoxyphene (a kind of opioid analgesic), phencyclidine (also called PCP or ‘angel mud’), cocaine, methadone and different sorts of opiates.

Marin can pay the price of the take a look at herself.