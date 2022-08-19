Finland’s Sanna Marin takes drug test after leaked dancing video

Press play to take heed to this text

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin mentioned Friday that she took a drug take a look at, after the publication this week of a leaked video of her dancing exuberantly at a celebration.

“I have taken a narcotics test today, the results of which will be available in about a week,” Marin instructed a press conference on Friday afternoon at her official residence Kesäranta.

“Even in my teenage years, I haven’t used any kind of drugs. I took the tests just to be sure [because of the suspicion]” she added.

One of Marin’s coalition associate MPs known as for her to take a drug take a look at Thursday, because the leaked movies reportedly included folks within the background speaking about cocaine.

Asked whether or not she’d been in a location the place folks have been utilizing medication, Marin mentioned, “Of course, I can’t know if someone has used something that I haven’t seen myself. On the night shown in the video footage, I didn’t notice that anyone had used [drugs].”

Marin dismissed questions on whether or not she was in an acceptable situation, given the tensions between Helsinki and Moscow, wherein to “lead the country” whereas she was on the celebration. “The State Council is always functional, and meetings are not called in the middle of the night,” she mentioned. “If you need to reach me, I am always ready to do work.”

The Finnish prime minister reiterated that she was upset the footage of the celebration had been publicly leaked.

Marin confused that her partying wasn’t irresponsible. “If I had any inkling that I needed to be in the State Council to make a decision, I would not have been partying, but there was no such thing,” she mentioned.

When requested whether or not she had a takeaway following the outcry, Marin mentioned: “I would say that I personally hope that in 2022 it will be acceptable for people in such a decisive position to spend the evening singing and dancing.”

“I like to think that in the future I can go to Ruisrock or Flow festival and other events, even gigs. I hope that we can be people,” she added.

This story has been up to date.