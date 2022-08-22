Finland’s Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin examined unfavorable for medication, her workplace announced Monday.

Marin took the drug take a look at voluntarily final week, after leaked videos of her dancing at a celebration sparked calls from Finnish MPs for her to be examined.

In a press convention Friday, Marin said she had been consuming evenly, had not taken medication, and was all the time in an acceptable situation through which to “lead the country.”

Marin paid for the “comprehensive” drug take a look at herself, in accordance with the federal government’s press launch.