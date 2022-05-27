Finnish PM says trust in Russia lost for ‘generations’ during Kyiv trip

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin mentioned Thursday throughout a visit to Kyiv that it will take Russia a long time to restore its standing on the planet after invading Ukraine.

Marin described Russia’s struggle in Ukraine as a “turning point” for Europe, throughout a press convention with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The battle, she mentioned, has “changed the European security environment profoundly, as well as our perception of Russia.”

“Trust is lost for generations,” Marin mentioned.

Her go to comes after Finland and neighboring Sweden filed historic purposes to affix NATO within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Marin throughout her journey visited Irpin and Bucha, cities on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital the place Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians.

She additionally met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Chairman of Ukraine’s parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In a press release following the go to, she mentioned it was “important for the European Union to be united, bold and determined in the face of Russia’s invasion.”

She additionally backed Kyiv’s nearer integration with Brussels, saying it was “important to create concrete steps for Ukraine to become an EU member state.”

