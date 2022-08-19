World
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir – Times of India
HELSINKI: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin stated on Friday she had taken a medication check within the wake of video footage revealed earlier this week that confirmed her partying with associates, and vowed she had by no means used unlawful medication.
“I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week,” she informed a information convention. “Never in my life have I used drugs.”
Marin added that her capacity to carry out her duties was remained unimpaired throughout the night time in query and that she would have left the get together had she been required to work.
Video clips of Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists started circulating in social media this week and so they have been quickly revealed by a number of media retailers in Finland and overseas.
Marin had confronted calls to do a drug check from politicians in her authorities coalition in addition to from the opposition after the movies emerged.
