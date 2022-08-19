Finnish Prime Minister takes drug test following partying backlash

“In recent days, there have been quite serious accusations in the public domain that I have used narcotics. I consider these accusations to be very serious and weighty. For my own legal protection — although I consider the demand for a drug test unreasonable — in order to erase such doubts, I have today taken a drug test,” Marin instructed reporters, the broadcaster mentioned.

“Even in my teenage years, I have not used any kind of drugs,” she added.

Finland’s 36-year-old chief on Thursday acknowledged partying “in a boisterous way” after the release of private videos , however mentioned she was indignant that the footage — which has drawn criticism from political opponents — was leaked to the media.

“These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public,” Marin mentioned.