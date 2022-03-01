Fire and flood: Climate change emergency should be top priority

Illustration by John Shakespeare. Credit:Sydney Morning Herald The downfall of Putin might come from overconfidence Dave Sharma’s declare that threatening to tug Vladimir Putin and his interior circle earlier than the International Criminal Court and difficult Russia’s standing as a everlasting member of the Security Council would focus their consideration is little greater than dreaming (“How to raise the stakes on Russia’s aggression”, March 1). As Sharma factors out, the ICC is restricted on investigating actions by non-signatories to the Rome Statute, corresponding to Russia. And what mechanisms may very well be deployed to expel Russia from the Security Council, the place it has been a member because the collapse of the USSR? Sharma doesn’t clarify how this may very well be achieved. – Maurice Critchley, Mangrove Mountain The historical past of energy in Russia has been underpinned by who has the assist of the military. While giant, the present military has excessive numbers of conscripts and decrease degree officers infamous for corruption and dangerous remedy of their very own troopers. To this, add Putin’s new musings about using nuclear weapons and the prospect of entrenched preventing in Ukraine. It opens a door to undermining Putin’s management. Will the armed forces launch nuclear missiles as a result of different nations are imposing sanctions? Putin might nicely management the safety companies, however that has by no means saved a tsar, nor a president. To his peril, Putin each underestimates and overestimates the military and his relationship with them. – Samantha Massey, Sans Souci Like most Australians, I deplore the army incursion into one other sovereign and unbiased nation, Ukraine. I assist the strongest financial sanctions to be introduced in opposition to the perpetrator. But I equally deplore different army incursions which have taken place since World War II. The checklist is an extended one: North Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Serbia, to call however just a few. I needed the worldwide rules-based order (IRBO) to use in these circumstances too. But it appears this IRBO isn’t common. It needs to be. – Gary Hare, Narrabeen

How useful would it not have been for Putin to have Donald Trump as Commander in Chief of the American army proper now? Many Americans, particularly Republicans, don’t recognize the bullet they dodged. However, it appears just like the gun is being readied for an additional shot. – Bob Macfarlane, Mirrabooka We see BP, Shell and now the Australian Future Fund are promoting off belongings in Russian enterprises (“Investors moving funds from Russia”, March 1). All nicely and good, however is it naive to ask what we buyers had been doing investing in issues that helped keep the rule of Putin? I hate the concept that we, as Australian taxpayers, have been responsible of propping up a dictator. – David Ashton, Katoomba My dream headline is “Moscow coup. Only one casualty.” – William S Lloyd, Denistone Aged care meals debacle exhausting to swallow With this parliamentary time period coming to an finish, Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck should be working exhausting at squirrelling away any actual insights into the Coalition’s failure to connect significant monitoring and reporting guidelines to the a whole lot of thousands and thousands shovelled out for improved vitamin in aged care amenities (“Little to show for $460m aged care food supplement”, March 1). No doubt the report that’s ultimately concocted for public consumption by the tip of March would have the minister tied up in knots once more at subsequent senate estimates hearings. But fortunately for him, although nobody else, the election will probably be referred to as, and he can neglect about being publicly accountable because the chief custodian of taxpayers’ huge contributions to this sector. – Sue Dyer, Downer (ACT)

Of the various points that may stain John Howard’s legacy, permitting “for-profit” aged care suppliers into the market will probably be on the high. Experience has proven that some aged care operators have trousered far an excessive amount of of the taxpayers’ cash, given to them to take care of aged Australians. Having learnt nothing, the federal authorities – by means of the astonishingly inept ministers Richard Colbeck and Greg Hunt – applied a half a billion greenback handout to suppliers to spend on higher meals. Amazingly, the federal government has not put in place any mechanism to examine how suppliers really spent the cash. Surprise, shock the cash doesn’t seem like being spent on meals. Is it stupidity or simply pig-headed stubbornness, or each? The solely factor that’s sure is that aged care residents proceed to overlook out. – Ross Hudson, Mount Martha (Vic) Your article states: “In November, a spokesman for Senator Colbeck said ‘early indications’ were that the average expenditure on food per aged care resident was higher than $6.08 a day, but could not definitely say if this was the case.” Minister Colbeck would know that you would be able to’t even get a pie and a pint on the cricket for $6.08. – Mark Paskal, Austinmer Cruel joke As Peter Davidson clearly states, we deserted full employment within the Seventies to counter inflation (“Crucial chance to lift all Australians up”, March 1). A pool of unemployed is authorities coverage. That makes the well-below-poverty funds for the unemployed, to encourage them to get a job, a merciless joke. – Graeme Finn, Summer Hill Opera uproar

Yellowface! White-splaining! Wow. The Sydney Opera House should be loving this. So a lot free publicity and so controversial (Letters, March 1). I feel that is what the tabloids name “woke”. If you need to do something about racism in Australia, begin with the Uluru Statement, then transfer on to refugees, perhaps some real anti-religious discrimination legal guidelines. Leave opera alone. The greatest crime of an early departure at Turandot is lacking Nessun Dorma. – Phil Bradshaw, Naremburn Critics involved that Turandot composer Puccini had by no means visited China jogged my memory on an anecdote involving the lyricist EY (Yip) Harburg, who received the Oscar for his work on The Wizard Of Oz. After he wrote the attractive April in Paris in 1932 an interviewer stated to him: “But I understand you’ve never been to Paris”. Harburg replied, “I’ve never been over the rainbow either”. – Hugh O’Keefe, Elizabeth Bay Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar, who performs DI Sunny Khan within the TV present Unforgotten, believes the time was ripe for extra variety in TV and movie casting. Shows corresponding to Bridgerton and The Personal History of David Copperfield present {that a} various forged didn’t make them much less pleasant, he stated. But, he added, “if historical accuracy is the point of the film … that also means you don’t cast Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra” (“Standing out for playing DI Normal”, The Guide, February 28). – Alicia Dawson, Balmain Set them free The story about Arifa Hakimi lastly receiving her visa was certainly heartening (Letters, March 1). Perhaps Bob Carr may make one other name to Graham Richardson, who may make one other name to the Prime Minister’s chief of workers in order that the visa functions from the Murugappan household from Biloela and the boys in indefinite detention in Melbourne’s Park Royal Hotel – some who’ve spent eight or 9 years inside Australia’s immigration detention regimes – can obtain related constructive intervention from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. – Liz Stephenson, Elderslie

If political veterans can “reach across the aisle and make a good thing happen” on this case, it begs the query why the identical largesse can’t be disbursed to the Murugappan household to finish their inhumane four-year detention saga, or to finish the heartless remedy of the Park Hotel refugees. Clearly, Immigration Minister Hawke has immense powers, which seem like wielded on a whim. – Joy Nason, Mona Vale Kangaroo courtroom With an ex-Labor MP now discovered corrupt by ICAC, little question Scott Morrison will probably be telling us what “awful disgraceful treatment” they’ve suffered from this “kangaroo court” (“Ex-Labor MP is found corrupt”, March 1)? – Mark Pearce, Richmond Thanks for the information My accomplice and I are each 80 years outdated. We’ve been married for 58 years. We don’t keep in mind World War II. We grew up in comparatively snug circumstances, raised two youngsters, who at the moment are married with their very own youngsters. We have by no means skilled floods, bushfires, droughts, extreme heatwaves, earthquakes, extreme accidents, long-term sickness or monetary hardship. We should be like thousands and thousands of others who’ve been equally lucky. We have each served in community-oriented professions and performed our honest quantity of volunteering and protesting in opposition to injustice. Our hearts exit to those that have suffered and are struggling. We learn and watch the wrestle of others with concern, apprehension and sympathy. We know that with out the dedication and exhausting work of journalists and the efforts of publications and broadcasters who convey us the face of tragedy, we might stay ignorant and unaware. So thanks all these individuals who work in media who convey us the information, each dangerous and good. – William and Irene Turner, Port Macquarie

Comic opera I’m certainly indebted to all correspondents who’ve warned about overt racial stereotyping within the present manufacturing of Turandot on the Sydney Opera House (Letters, March 1). By feigning ethical outrage I’ve efficiently averted having to accompany my spouse to witness one other show of comically dressed women and men randomly breaking right into a five-minute aria that 10 seconds of dialogue may higher describe. – Col Burns, Lugarno Tea o’clock It would appear that Lahore was not distinctive (Letters, March 1). In the late ’90s, as a brand new recruit at a world college in Ajman within the UAE, first pay day we headed for an area Chinese restaurant to get pleasure from their particular pot of “tea”. – Brian Collins, Cronulla Ash’s huge day

Is Ash Wednesday the day we have a good time superior Aussie tennis gamers (“It’s the heartbeat of our nation”, March 1)? – Peter Fyfe, Enmore Thirsty work I simply witnessed the perfect use for an e-scooter (Letters, March 1). A middle-aged man positioned his slab of beer on the scooter whereas he walked alongside. He maintained that tempo in order that the slab didn’t slide. – Alan Parkinson, Weetangera (ACT) Born chief Looks as if Ukraine has a president who holds a hose. – Greg Thompson, Bega