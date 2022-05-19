Fire At Cello Tape Manufacturing Factory In Delhi; No Casualties

No casualties have been reported within the incident, officers mentioned. (Representational)

May 19 A hearth broke out at a cello tape manufacturing manufacturing unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Services mentioned.

No casualties have been reported within the incident, they mentioned.

The manufacturing unit didn’t have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Delhi Fire Services, officers mentioned.

“A call about the fire at the factory was received at 11:45 am and so far 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site,” mentioned Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav mentioned the hearth broke out on the third flooring of the manufacturing unit.

“Cello tapes were manufactured in the factory in which thinner is also used. With the help of fire service, the blaze was completely doused by 2:30 pm and no one was injured in this incident,” the DCP mentioned.

The manufacturing unit proprietor has been recognized as Santosh, a resident of Maharana Pratap enclave in Pitampura right here, he mentioned.

A case has been registered in opposition to the manufacturing unit proprietor underneath part 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fireplace or flamable matter) and 336 (Act endangering life or private security of others), he added.

The reason for the blaze is suspected to be a short-circuit, hearth officers mentioned.

In a associated improvement, one other hearth was reported from a manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad space, that killed one individual and left six injured.

This incident comes days after a large hearth broke out at a manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Mundka wherein at the very least 27 folks died and 16 have been injured.