Fire At Factory In Delhi Industrial Area, 6 Firefighters Injured

Six firefighters have been injured whereas attempting to douse fireplace at a manufacturing unit in an industrial space in Delhi this morning.

The fireplace reportedly occurred as a result of a blast in LPG cylinders at 4.45 am. It was introduced below management by 10 fireplace engines that have been rushed to the situation in Delhi’s Anand Parbat Industrial Area.

All the injured have been admitted to BL Kapoor Hospital.

In one other incident, 5 outlets unfold over three buildings in Azad market space caught fireplace in the present day main to break to a number of items saved in these outlets.

Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, mentioned that the hearth has been introduced below management with the assistance of 20 fireplace engines.

“The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings,” Mr Atwal was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

No casualties have been reported up to now.