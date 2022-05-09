Latest News
Fire At Highrise Next To Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow In Mumbai
Mumbai:
A fireplace broke out on the 14th ground of a highrise constructing, subsequent to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, in a fancy locality of Mumbai.
Plumes of smoke had been seen rising from the ground affected by the blaze.
The Level 2 fireplace was reported round 7.46 PM this night on the 21-storey Jivesh Building on Bandstand Road in Bandra. Eight fireplace engines, seven jumbo tankers and a number of other ambulances have been rushed to the spot.