Fire at Japan rice cracker factory kills five 

Five individuals have died in a blaze at a rice cracker manufacturing unit in Japan, police mentioned Saturday, with firefighters working by way of the evening to extinguish the inferno.

Around 30 employees have been on web site when the fireplace broke out on the facility in northern Niigata prefecture round midnight, native media reported. The reason behind the fireplace is unclear.

“We confirmed the death of four women between 60s and 70s and we also found an unidentified body,” a police spokesman advised AFP with out giving additional particulars.

Public broadcaster NHK reported officers have been working to establish the physique as one of many two lacking male employees, with one other hospitalized however acutely aware after inhaling smoke.

The police spokesman mentioned the fireplace was lastly put out 11 hours after it began.

The manufacturing unit is owned by Sanko Seika — certainly one of Japan’s largest rice cracker producers — and operates a manufacturing line to bake the favored snacks.

Deadly fires are uncommon in Japan, which has strict constructing requirements, and violent crime is uncommon.

In December, 25 individuals have been killed in a blaze at a psychological well being clinic in Osaka.

A former affected person of the clinic suspected of beginning the fireplace died in the identical month earlier than police may interrogate him.

