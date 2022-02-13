Fire at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar damages shops

Firefighters say they’ve put out a fireplace that broke out in Tehran’s grand bazaar within the morning on Saturday.

The fireplace on the shoemakers’ part of the bazaar broken some 25 outlets, based on Tehran’s fireplace division.

“What we were seeing with our own eyes was 20 to 25 shops burning, maybe a couple more or less. Some of them were damaged 100%, some were damaged less. Explosions also were heard, that need further investigation to find out why they happened,” mentioned Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the division.

No fatalities had been reported.

Only two individuals had been injured based on Maleki.