Fire at Waterkloof Air Force Base has been contained – SANDF spokesperson | News24

A fireplace broke out on the Waterkloof Air Base in Pretoria on Sunday.

The huge fireplace which broke out on the Waterkloof Air Force Base began on the majority gasoline storage facility.

According to SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier-General Mongezi Kweta, there isn’t any readability on how the hearth began.

The SANDF has launched an investigation into the reason for the hearth.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed {that a} huge fireplace, which broke out on the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on Sunday night after a gasoline pump burst, has been extinguished.

The SANDF’s spokesperson, Brigadier-General Mongezi Kweta, mentioned the hearth began on the majority gasoline storage facility following a suspected leakage from a burst pump late on Sunday afternoon.

While Kweta mentioned the SANDF had launched an investigation into the reason for the hearth, he added that it had no cause to suspect any foul play at this stage.

Kweta mentioned: “I can confirm that it started at the bulk fuel tanks where we store fuel. There is no clarity how the fire started and there is no indication on whether it came from underground or on the surface. Investigations continue to establish further details.”

Kweta mentioned Waterkloof and Swartkop Base firefighters “quickly” responded, contained, and put out the blaze round 20:00.

Kweta mentioned a press release with full particulars in regards to the incident could be launched at a later stage.

News24 was informed that the SA Air Force Chief, Lieutenant-General Wiseman Mbambo, was on the scene to evaluate the injury.

“For now, I can confirm that military firefighters are busy at the scene. The fire has been contained. We are waiting for more details from officers on the scene,” mentioned Kweta on Sunday night time.

Kweta added that the SANDF had not established the magnitude of the injury attributable to the hearth.

This is a creating story.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.