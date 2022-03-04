Europe
Fire at Zaporizhzhya NPP extinguished (UPDATE)
At 06:20 native time (08:20 GMT+4) the fireplace within the coaching
constructing of the Zaporizhzhya NPP within the metropolis of Energodar was
extinguished, Trend studies citing Ukrainian media.
There aren’t any casualties or accidents because of the fireplace.
05:58 (GMT+4) The consultant of the press
service of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, positioned within the east of Ukraine,
Andriy Tuz, mentioned on Friday night time {that a} fireplace broke out on the
territory of the ability, Trend studies citing Ukrainian media.
“Fire at a nuclear power plant,” he mentioned.
Zaporizhzhya NPP within the metropolis of Energodar is the most important in
Europe.