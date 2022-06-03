Fire breaks out at Moscow office building, two injured

A fireplace broke out on the Grand Setun Plaza enterprise centre in western Moscow, Russia’s emergency ministry stated on Friday.

Two folks have been reported injured as of 0800 GMT and others should be trapped within the constructing, the ministry stated.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that 120 folks have been evacuated and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the hearth, which covers an space of over 1,000 sq. metres.

Read extra:

Toll rises to 17 in Russia military research institute fire