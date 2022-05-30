Fire breaks out at Steve Biko Hospital, no casualties reported | News24

The Gauteng Department of Health stated the fireplace broke out at round 01:20 in a picket construction.

A fireplace broke out at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria within the early hours of Monday morning, in accordance with the Gauteng well being division.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana stated the fireplace broke out at round 01:20 in a Wendy home that is used as a brief storage space for Covid-19 medical waste and as an in-transit corpse space.

Kekana added:

It additionally affected a particular momentary isolation unit and a tent used for triage (for individuals beneath investigation). The affected buildings have been situated exterior the casualty space of the hospital.

She stated the hospital crew used hearth extinguishers that have been on website to place out the blaze.

There have been no casualties.

Eighteen sufferers and one corpse in separate momentary buildings near the place the fireplace broke out, needed to be moved to different areas of the hospital as a security precaution.

“The explanation for the fireplace is unknown at this stage, she added.

