Fire breaks out in Russian Embassy in Manila, employees evacuated

A big hearth broke out on the Russian Embassy within the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of workers and their households however inflicting no accidents, Russian and Filipino authorities mentioned Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Investigators have been attempting to find out the reason for the hours-long hearth, which began on the second flooring of the embassy within the monetary district of Makati metropolis in metropolitan Manila on Friday evening and triggered greater than 100 million pesos ($2 million) in damages, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection mentioned.

More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze within the upscale and tightly guarded Dasmarinas village, the place a number of embassies and diplomatic residences are situated.

Read extra:

Man charged for spy cams found in women’s bathroom at Bangkok Australian embassy

Philippines to reopen borders to vaccinated tourists after nearly two years