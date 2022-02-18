Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board

A fireplace broke out on a ferry crusing from Greece to Italy on Friday with 288 individuals on board, the Greek coast guard stated.

The Italian-flagged ‘Euroferry Olympia’ was headed to the port of Brindisi and the fireplace, the causes of which weren’t instantly recognized, broke out close to the island of Corfu within the Ionian Sea.

The coast guard stated 237 passengers and 51 crew members have been on board, and three coast guard vessels have been concerned within the rescue operation.

