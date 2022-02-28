Fire crews battle four-alarm blaze at pallet yard in Riverside County

Fire crews on Sunday night time have been battling a four-alarm blaze at a pallet yard in Riverside County, in keeping with officers.

The fireplace was first reported at 8:20 p.m. on Rubidoux Boulevard close to twenty fourth Street in Rubidoux, a neighborhood in Jurupa Valley. Multiple electrical poles caught fireplace, and no less than 22 fireplace engines have been despatched to the scene, Riverside County Fire Department stated.

CBS Los Angeles reported that a number of automobiles and tons of of pallets have been consumed by the blaze.

“We will be out at this fire all night,” stated Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Jody Hagemann.

No accidents have been reported as of 10:30 p.m.