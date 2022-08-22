Fire destroys classrooms at Ekurhuleni school | News24

The aftermath of a fireplace that broke out in June at Boksburg main faculty.

Two cellular school rooms have been destroyed in a fireplace that broke at Eden Park Senior Secondary School in Ekurhuleni.

The reason behind the blaze is unknown.

About two months in the past, a fireplace broke out at a main faculty in Ekurhuleni, destroying eight basis part school rooms.

Two cellular school rooms have been destroyed when a fireplace broke out at Eden Park Senior Secondary School in Alberton, Ekurhuleni on Sunday afternoon.

This incident comes practically two months after a blaze destroyed eight basis part (Grades R-3) school rooms and a storeroom at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi mentioned officers have been alerted to the fireplace after 14:00 on Sunday.

He mentioned:

We obtained a name at round 14:11 on Sunday and upon arrival, two cellular school rooms have been engulfed in flames [and] utterly burnt down.

“The school has a total of eight classrooms, two of which burnt down, and two more that caught fire were extinguished immediately, leaving them partially burnt.”

According to Ntladi, the reason for the fireplace is unknown.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona mentioned the division was conscious of the incident.

He mentioned preliminary investigations revealed that 4 cellular school rooms that housed pupils in Grades 8 and 9 have been burnt, together with books and furnishings.

“It was also reported that one of the classrooms was also broken into at the back of the school,” Mabona added.

He mentioned division officers visited the college to supply assist and to make sure that educating and studying continues.