Fire destroys Northern California Home Depot store

A weekend fireplace has gutted a Home Depot retailer within the San Francisco Bay Area however no accidents are reported

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A weekend fireplace gutted a Home Depot retailer within the San Francisco Bay Area, sending up an enormous plume of smoke and prompting orders for some close by residents to shelter in place, authorities stated.

The five-alarm blaze in South San Jose erupted round 5 p.m. Saturday and took about six hours to comprise shortly earlier than midnight, with some firefighters remaining in a single day to douse embers.

Employees and clients inside the shop ran for security. No accidents had been reported.

The fireplace apparently started within the lumber part of the shop however the trigger remained underneath investigation, fireplace officers stated.

The fireplace additionally ate up flammable supplies and chemical substances corresponding to paint thinner, which made it tougher to combat, Fire Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier stated at a briefing.

About 100 firefighters fought the blaze and guarded close by houses and companies.

Concerns about unhealthy air prompted authorities to order folks dwelling close by to remain inside, shut their home windows and switch off their air-con.

City Councilman Matt Mahan, who lives close to the shop, instructed the Bay Area News Group that the air in his dwelling smelled of chemical substances and “burning plastic.”

Dozens of animals also were evacuated from a nearby veterinary hospital.

The fire broke out about three hours after another blaze erupted at the Port of Benicia in the Bay Area.

That fire started on a conveyor belt carrying a refinery byproduct and spread to creosote-soaked timbers supporting a commercial pier, Benicia fire chief Josh Chadwick said.

No injuries were reported.

Two ships were moved away from the area, while fire boats from San Francisco and Oakland helped fight the blaze, fire officials said.

By Sunday morning, the fire had “slowed considerably” and solely three small flaming pockets remained, town stated in a Facebook replace.