Fire Dies Down On Ship Carrying VW Group Luxury Cars, With Little Left To Burn

A hearth which swept by a cargo ship carrying hundreds of luxurious vehicles and adrift off the coast of Portugal’s Azores islands has misplaced its depth, most likely as a result of there’s little left to burn, a port official mentioned. The Felicity Ace, carrying round 4,000 automobiles together with Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electrical with lithium-ion batteries, caught hearth in the course of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. The 22 crew members on board have been evacuated the identical day.

“The fire has subsided in recent hours,” Joao Mendes Cabecas, captain of the closest port within the Azorean island of Faial, instructed Lusa information company, saying there was most likely little flamable materials left to burn.

Cabecas instructed Reuters over the weekend lithium-ion batteries within the electrical automobiles have been “keeping the fire alive”, including that specialist tools was required to extinguish it. It was not clear whether or not the batteries sparked the fireplace.

He additionally mentioned the fireplace was spreading nearer to the ship’s gas tanks.

“Our concern has been with pollution since the ship has large amounts of fuel on board and car batteries but so far there are no hotbeds of pollution,” Cabecas instructed Lusa.

As the fireplace’s depth ebbs, firefighting groups and technicians may be capable of board the vessel to arrange towing it to both Europe or the Bahamas, Cabecas mentioned.

Volkswagen, which owns the manufacturers, didn’t affirm the entire variety of vehicles on board and mentioned on Friday it was awaiting additional data.

It didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for touch upon the subsequent steps to establish the reason for the fireplace.

