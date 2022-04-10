Fire engulfs port in Bay Area city of Benicia

A hearth that started close to silos containing petroleum refining supplies engulfed a port within the Bay Area metropolis of Benicia, sending a picket pier crashing into the water.

The flames have made the port space troublesome to entry by land, so the hearth may burn for one more day or two, stated Deputy City Manager Mario Giuliani at a Zoom press convention Saturday night.

Wooden beams on the docks are coated in creosote, a waterproofing materials that’s extremely flammable, inflicting plumes of black smoke to shoot into the sky, Giuliani stated.

The Solano County Public Health Department has been monitoring air high quality, and “they have not had any emissions that have triggered on their devices,” he stated.

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District listed the air high quality as “good” and had not issued an alert for the hearth as of 8 p.m.,

No one has been injured, Giuliani stated, and the reason for the hearth is beneath investigation.

About 60 firefighters from numerous companies converged on the port space after the hearth started at about 12:20 p.m.

The San Francisco, Oakland and Tiburon fireplace departments, in addition to the U.S. Coast Guard, dispatched fireplace boats.

Public works crews have used a backhoe to dig a trench so fireboats can get in, Giuliani stated. The finest time to deploy the fireboats is at low tide.

“Really, the only access to the pier is through fireboats,” Benicia Fire Chief Josh Chadwick stated at an earlier press convention.

Solano County Environmental Health cell air monitoring is constant to take readings. They are are inside regular vary. If there have been a have to notify residents, Alert Solano and City of Benicia social media will probably be used. Sign up for https://t.co/vy1mS7AfiU.#beniciaportfire — City of Benicia (@CityofBenicia) April 10, 2022

The fireplace seems to have began on the base of silos that retailer petcoke, a petroleum refining product.

Firefighters extinguished flames in entrance of the silos, Chadwick stated, however had a tougher time with the hearth on the rubber-and-metallic conveyor belts used to maneuver the petcoke to tanker ships.

Eventually, the flames jumped to the close by docks, Chadwick stated.

Benicia is a metropolis of about 28,000 residents on the northeast fringe of San Francisco Bay. It was briefly the state capital in the 1850s.

The metropolis owns the port, leasing house to Valero Energy Corp., which runs a refinery there, and Amports, which shops and transports automobiles and affords monitoring providers by means of the docks.