Fire engulfs superyacht in British marina

Fire ripped by means of a superyacht in southwest England on Saturday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and briefly releasing the burning vessel to float throughout its marina.

Police and fireplace officers mentioned the 85 foot (26 meter) yacht in Torquay, Devon, was “well alight” and the fireplace brigade mentioned the vessel contained about 8,000 liters of diesel gasoline, prompting native areas and close by seashores to be cleared.

“Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time,” Devon & Cornwall police mentioned. “Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety.”

The police mentioned nobody had been injured within the fireplace and the yacht had since been secured after it broke free from its mooring. The police didn’t say who owned the yacht.

