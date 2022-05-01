Fire Erupts At Popular Red Jacket Resort In North Conway, NH

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A large hearth broke out Saturday afternoon at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a well-liked resort in North Conway, New Hampshire.

The hearth began on the third ground within the south wing of the resort a little bit earlier than 3 p.m.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal stated “at one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level.”

Two firefighters and one particular person have been handled for minor accidents. All three have been taken to the Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

“At this time, there have been no reports of unaccounted for guests, and those who were staying at the Red Jacket have been offered hospitality at another nearby resort,” the State Fire Marshal stated.

The resort is a household retreat in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is house to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.

Witnesses informed WBZ-TV that roughly half of the constructing went up in flames and the roof collapsed.

“The entire right-hand section is completely collapsed. There’s nothing left of that. And it has now spread to the next section over. We’ve heard a lot of people on the lawn, in the streets saying what a tragedy and how they love coming here,” stated witness Staci Huckins, who noticed the hearth unfold from the entrance garden of the resort. “We just saw the smoke in the distance as we were heading down Route 16 and decided to see if we can find out where it was coming from. As we got closer, we saw more smoke and we got to the building and it looked like the first maybe three or four rooms on the very right-hand side were engulfed.”

Fire departments from over a dozen cities helped put out the hearth.

“It’s pretty incredible based on how many people are in the building, and to have only three injuries is pretty significant,” stated witness Josiah Huchins.

Route 16 was closed for a short time, however re-opened later Saturday night time.

Hotels round that space are providing free rooms to households affected by this. A whole lot of them misplaced every part they packed.

There is not any phrase but on what triggered the hearth.