Fire guts storage room at primary school in Cape Town | News24

Firefighters had been known as to a college in Cape Town on Saturday
afternoon after a hearth broke out in its storage room.
The room at Chapel Street Primary in District 6 was gutted.
“The
storage room contained printing machines, backyard gear, previous storage
shelving and the gardener’s bedding and private results,” mentioned City of
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
Carelse
added no accidents had been reported.
Firefighters
managed to comprise the blaze at 15:20.
Its trigger is but to be
established.
