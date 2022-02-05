Fire guts storage room at primary school in Cape Town | News24

(Screen shot by way of @SnydersLucan on Twitter)

Firefighters had been known as to a college in Cape Town on Saturday

afternoon after a hearth broke out in its storage room.

The room at Chapel Street Primary in District 6 was gutted.

“The

storage room contained printing machines, backyard gear, previous storage

shelving and the gardener’s bedding and private results,” mentioned City of

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Carelse

added no accidents had been reported.

Firefighters

managed to comprise the blaze at 15:20.

Its trigger is but to be

established.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.