Fire next to Geneva airport disrupts flights

Flights to and from Geneva Airport have been disrupted on Friday after a serious fireplace broke out simply past the perimeter fence, a spokesman for Switzerland’s second-busiest airport informed AFP.

Black smoke may initially be seen spewing from a building web site supposed to be a future heart for asylum seekers.

“Due to a fire at the edge of the runway, landings and take-offs have been suspended since 5:35pm (1535 GMT),” the airport mentioned on Twitter.

“A reopening of the runway, for take-offs initially, is envisaged around 7:00pm (1700 GMT).”

Airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat within the night informed AFP that the fireplace was “under control,” however workers wanted to “secure the area and remove the debris.”

The fireplace was “outside the airport perimeter” and “creating a lot of smoke,” he mentioned.

At round 1630 GMT, an AFP journalist famous that there have been no seen flames or smoke. Firefighters continued to dampen the constructing, which is surrounded by scaffolding and tarpaulins.

Some inbound flights have been diverted to Lyon and Basel.

Geneva is Switzerland’s second-busiest airport after Zurich. Wedged in on the sting of Swiss territory, the runway is subsequent to the border with France.

In 2021, the airport welcomed greater than 5.9 million passengers, down from the pre-pandemic degree of practically 18 million in 2019.