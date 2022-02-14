Fire reported in western Iran military base





A fireplace broke out at a army base in western Iran on Monday, an Iranian media affiliated to the nation’s Supreme National Security Council reported.

“Some reports indicate that a limited fire broke out in one of the support bases of the armed forces in Kermanshah province on early Monday morning,” Nour information mentioned.

The explanation for this incident and doable damages are nonetheless being investigated.

