Fire Sale: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effect

With simply days remaining till new federal guidelines will successfully ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many corporations are scrambling to promote components wanted to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun fanatics proceed to construct them.

In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that may deal with ghost weapons — which might be produced from components purchased on-line or with 3D printers — like some other firearms bought within the U.S.

Typical firearms should embody a serial quantity that lets regulation enforcement hint them in the event that they’re utilized in a criminal offense, however ghost weapons haven’t got serial numbers. Also, anybody should buy ghost gun components on-line and not using a background verify, permitting criminals to bypass restrictions designed to forestall them from buying a standard firearm from a licensed seller.

Online, many web sites that promote ghost gun components have posted countdowns to the date the rule takes impact and have posted info for fanatics who wish to proceed constructing firearms at residence.

Ghost gun half retailers like 80-lower.com have marketed on the upcoming modifications to ATF laws of privately made firearms.

The websites embody corporations like 80-lower.com, which urges guests to “grab your freedom while you can” and hyperlinks to product listings of AR-15 receivers. An analogous web site, 80percentarms.com, guarantees to proceed transport ghost gun components till the day the rule begins. Representatives from 80-lower.com and 80percentarms.com did not reply to CBS News’ request for remark.

The variety of ghost weapons within the U.S. has been on the rise in recent times. While there isn’t any information on what number of ghost gun components are bought, the quantity turning up at crime scenes in recent times has soared, in line with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which regulates firearms.

In its newest report on the U.S. gun market, the ATF pointed to jumps in Google developments information in recent times that counsel rising curiosity in ghost gun components.

That information reveals key searches associated to particular ghost gun components soared by greater than 600 % within the final decade.

The ATF report additionally stated ghost weapons are making it potential “to make a firearm at home without any records or a background check.”

Bob and Hugh are two of the folks doing simply that. They requested CBS News to solely use their first names as a result of they worry backlash.

In their storage in California’s Central Valley, they make functioning AR-15-style rifles out of what look like gun components however, underneath present federal regulation, are simply items of metallic.

So-called “80 percent receivers” will quickly be thought of firearms and controlled like different weapons as soon as new ATF guidelines take impact.

Once assembled, weapons like those Bob and Hugh make are primarily an identical to these bought in shops, with one key distinction: privately made firearms haven’t got serial numbers.

Bob and Hugh began placing serial numbers on all of the weapons they made in 2018, when California started requiring ghost weapons to have serial numbers. It’s one in all solely a handful of states that regulate ghost weapons in any respect.

Rules like California’s will quickly lengthen to each state as soon as the brand new ATF laws take impact. That doesn’t suggest privately manufactured firearms can be unlawful, however relatively that ghost weapons must be serialized, that means they need to include a serial quantity. The laws may also require anybody who buys the components to undergo a background verify.

Bob stated he is involved the brand new guidelines will dissuade law-abiding residents from making weapons like he does. He additionally stated he fears criminals merely will not comply, however relatively proceed to make unserialized weapons illegally.

“The laws are going to discourage a lot of people like me who like to make sure everything is above board,” he stated. “They’re going to be discouraging people from going out and participating in this hobby.”

Activists and federal officers hope these new laws will assist curtail the usage of ghost weapons in violent crime.

David Pucino, the Deputy Chief Counsel at Giffords Law Center, which advocates for stricter gun management legal guidelines, stated it is “a strong rule” that may make it more durable for criminals to construct ghost weapons whereas permitting hobbyists like Bob and Hugh to proceed to take action.

“For the end user, if you’re a responsible gun owner who wants to make their own weapons, you’re not going to have any effect – no change, really,” Pucino stated. “It’s just going to make it the same process you’d go through to buy a finished gun. However, if you’re a criminal actor, somebody who’s trying to skirt those laws, you’re not going to be able to anymore because you’re not going to be able to get sourcing for the parts used to make these ghost guns.”

Ghost weapons have introduced an rising drawback for regulation enforcement in recent times. Nearly all ghost weapons recovered at crime scenes — greater than 99% — cannot be traced in any respect, in line with the ATF. At the identical time, the variety of ghost weapons utilized in crimes has risen sharply — leaping 1,000% since 2016, although they nonetheless make up simply 3% of all weapons recovered by police.

Charlie Patterson, the Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, referred to as the development “very troubling.”

“Right here in [Washington, D.C.], 41% of all privately made firearms that are recovered link to another shooting.”

Patterson stated he is assured the brand new guidelines will make a distinction.

“I think that any tool that law enforcement has that can disrupt firearms trafficking and prevent one life from being lost to gun violence will make a difference,” he stated.

The key for the brand new guidelines to be really efficient, Pucino stated, is “implementation.”

“What we’re going to need is for ATF to be really careful about implementing the rule,” Pucino stated. “To make sure that folks who are selling weapons by another name, that are selling the parts … that can be used to make guns are regulated as if they’re selling weapons. And if ATF does that, I think the rule will be very effective.”

But gun house owners and advocates like Bob and Hugh preserve their perception that the brand new guidelines aren’t the way in which to scale back crime.

“It’s not going to work,” Hugh stated. “Because it’s the same thing. Criminals don’t obey the law.”

For this story, CBS News consulted with The Trace, a nonprofit journalism group that studies on weapons. The Trace correspondent Alain Stephens examined the ATF’s efforts to scale back the legal use of ghost weapons within the run-up to the federal rule change. Read the full story here.