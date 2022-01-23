Fire started by lightning ‘burning out of control’ in Robertson Valley | News24

The fireplace continues to burn within the Winelands.

Firefighters are nonetheless battling blazes within the Cape Winelands district.

The fires in Agter-Vinkrivier within the Robertson Valley have been began by lightning on Saturday afternoon.

The Pearl Valley fireplace exterior Paarl is usually contained.

Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) firefighters are nonetheless battling two fires, probably the most regarding being a blaze which was began by lightning in Agter-Vinkrivier within the Robertson Valley.

Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto mentioned this fireplace, which began late on Saturday afternoon, was “burning out of control”.

“The fire teams have identified areas where lines are currently burning actively in the most inaccessible areas of the Langeberg Mountains. The fire line is very large, and due to a combination of factors – including inaccessibility, the effective deployment of resources and in the interest of the protection of lives, infrastructure and property – the fire teams will act pro-actively,” mentioned Otto.

Otto mentioned the progress of the hearth was being monitored by groups on each the Montagu and Robertson sides.

“The teams will focus their resources on preventing the fire from reaching property. CWDM’s Fire Services are being assisted by Volunteer Fire Services,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Pearl Valley fireplace exterior Paarl is usually contained.

Most of the dense vegetation which continues to be smouldering is inflicting a variety of smoke, in response to Otto.

Otto added:

At this stage, firefighting actions are going properly. However, groups are involved that the wind might decide up, inflicting sparks to journey to the close by thatched buildings.

Amid sweltering climate situations within the Western Cape, firefighters on Saturday managed to comprise fires in Bainskloof and De Wet.

In Cape Town, firefighters additionally contained a blaze on either side of Ou Kaapse Weg.

“The Cape Winelands is expecting another very hot day, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. This means that the possibility of fires is very high,” mentioned Otto.

“We continue to implore citizens wanting to spend the day at our public spaces to refrain from making braai fires, even if there are designated braai spots.”

