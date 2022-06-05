Fire tears through Bangladesh container depot killing 37 and injuring hundreds

The hearth began on Saturday night time on the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, in Chittagong District, the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) company reported.

Police and hearth service personnel try to douse the flames and rescue folks.

The loss of life toll might rise as among the injured are in essential situation, mentioned Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain, in response to the Reuters information company. He added that firefighters and cops have been amongst these injured.

Divisional commissioner of Chattogram, Asharf Uddin, mentioned that households of these killed could be compensated with 50,000 Bangladeshi taka ($560), whereas these injured and their households shall be compensated as properly.