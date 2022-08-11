‘Fire tornado’ caught on video at 150-acre brush fire near Gorman

A rising brush hearth close to Gorman on Wednesday night produced an obvious “fire tornado,” footage captured by a tv information helicopter confirmed.

The video, from KTLA-TV Channel 5, reveals a swirling vortex of flames and a rising column of smoke. A firefighting helicopter is seen making a water drop on the inferno.

Firefighters have been dispatched round 4:07 p.m. to the Sam hearth close to West Lancaster and Old Ridge Route roads, in accordance with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At the time, the blaze was estimated to be 4 acres, firefighters mentioned.

Authorities quickly upgraded the incident to a second-alarm brush hearth.

The hearth whirl, typically known as a fireplace twister, and short-range recognizing have been the results of “dry, receptive fuels and erratic winds from intense surface heating,” the Fire Department’s Air Operations Section said in a tweet.

A hearth whirl is generated when scorching air surges upward and begins to spin. As it spirals, it will probably accumulate ash, smoke and embers and kind a decent, spinning vortex.

More than 200 personnel have been assigned to the hearth, and crews have been “making good progress,” in accordance with a 5:16 p.m. tweet by the Fire Department.

The hearth was being held at 150 acres, in accordance with an replace from the Fire Department shortly after 7 p.m. No buildings have been threatened, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station tweeted.

Further updates weren’t instantly obtainable from authorities.