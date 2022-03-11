Fire under control at Riyadh oil refinery struck by drone, no deaths reported

A drone assault hit an oil refinery in Riyadh inflicting a small hearth at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, an official spokesperson at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy was reported as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Friday.

The “small fire had been brought under control” SPA reported, including that the assault didn’t end in damage or demise.

Additionally, the oil provide was not interrupted, in keeping with the assertion carried by SPA.

The vitality ministry official stated that the Kingdom “strongly condemns this cowardly attack.”

The press company report didn’t point out who was behind the oil refinery assault.

The newest try follows another drone attack within the southern Saudi metropolis of Jizan which was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia early on Thursday.

Shrapnel from the destroyed drone fell onto civilian areas, however didn’t trigger harm, SPA stated.

Saudi Arabia has been frequently focused by the Iran-backed Houthis who’ve launched a number of drones and booby-trapped boats towards the Kingdom.

In January, the Houthis additionally launched unprecedented assaults on the United Arab Emirates, which is a part of the Arab Coalition preventing the militia in Yemen.

The drone assaults focused oil services and Abu Dhabi’s airport, killing three expatriate employees and injuring a number of extra.

The ministry spokesman additionally known as on worldwide nations and organizations of the world to face collectively towards such acts of sabotage and terrorism, and to cease all teams finishing up or supporting these assaults.

