Fire victim ‘set ex-partner alight’

A girl who died in a Brisbane home fireplace on Thursday morning is known to have first lit her ex-partner on fireplace, police say.

Queensland Police stated a 31-year-old girl – believed to be the person’s ex-partner – died after allegedly beginning the early-morning blaze on the New Beith dwelling close to Logan.

While the investigation is in its early levels, police allege the deceased girl gained entry to the house and began the hearth that destroyed the premises and badly injured the person and his new accomplice.

The 33-year-old man, recognized as Stanley Obi, suffered extreme burns to 90 per cent of his physique and is combating for his life in Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

A 30-year-old girl, understood to be Mr Obi’s new accomplice, was being handled for suspected airway burns, whereas three youngsters aged 5, 3, and a pair of additionally managed to flee the blaze and have been taken to hospital for statement.

Mr Obi and his new accomplice had been residing on the New Beith dwelling for about six months.

Superintendent Mark White confirmed police had earlier contact with Mr Obi and his ex-partner in relation to home violence incidents.

The superintendent additionally stated proceedings had been understood to have been underway between Mr Obi and his ex-partner regarding the custody of the youngsters.

Police confirmed the hearth is suspicious and could also be a home violence incident.

