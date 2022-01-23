Firefighter killed, another injured in battle with major blaze

A firefighter has been killed and one other critically injured as they helped sort out a significant bushfire in South Australia’s southeast.

South Australia’s Country Fire Service (CFS) mentioned the incident was the results of a falling tree and that the critically injured CFS member had been taken to hospital for additional therapy.

“Family and other personnel have been informed and are being offered support,” the CFS mentioned in a press release.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority and our thoughts are with our CFS family at this time.

About 150 firefighters have been fighting the blaze near Lucindale for the past two days, some 350km south east of Adelaide.

Five Country Fire Authority (CFA) strike teams from Victoria are also assisting the effort.

CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan extended his organisation’s deepest condolences sympathies to the family and friends of those involved.

“Firefighting is an inherently dangerous activity and I am grateful and proud of the commitment and sacrifices that Australian firefighters make every day,” he mentioned.

“CFA stands with our CFS colleagues on the fireground, and in grief.”

Earlier within the day, SA Premier Steven Marshall thanked these on the entrance traces, describing the Lucindale fireplace as “significant”.

“My grateful thanks to every single firefighter that puts their life on the line to protect our lives and our property,” he mentioned.

The fireplace continues to be burning uncontrolled however doesn’t pose a right away danger to lives or houses, a CFS spokesperson mentioned.

“Firefighters will continue working in that area well into the night,” they mentioned.

So far, the fireplace the fireplace has burnt 3877 hectares of land, affecting bluegum plantations in addition to scrub farmlands.