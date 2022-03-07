Firefighters battle 2 massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle

Firefighters and emergency employees had been battling two large wildfires in an space of the Florida Panhandle that was nonetheless recovering from destruction brought on by a Category 5 hurricane greater than three years in the past

The 8,000-acre (about 3,237 hectare) Bertha Swamp Road fireplace and the 841-acre (340-hectare) Adkins Avenue fireplace threatened houses and compelled the evacuation of residents of at the very least 750 houses in Bay County, Florida over the weekend. The Adkins Avenue fireplace destroyed two buildings and broken one other 12 houses late Friday. Local emergency official stated no houses had been destroyed and there have been no accidents on Saturday, the second day of battling the Adkins Avenue fireplace.

“No houses broken. No accidents to residents or responders. Big win for Bay County!” Bay County emergency officials tweeted early Sunday.

Local authorities said they didn’t know when residents would be able to return to their homes.

“It is NOT safe to return home at this time. Please be patient as first responders battle these dangerous fires,” Bay County officers posted on-line.

The county opened a shelter on the Bay County Fairgrounds for displaced residents.

“We perceive and acknowledge that everybody is anxious to return house, and that it has been an enormous inconvenience,” said Valerie Sale, a Bay County spokeswoman.

The Adkins Avenue fire has been burning in Bay County since Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes, and it was 35% contained Sunday morning. Fire officials initially said it was 1,400 acres (567 hectares) but adjusted the size downward Sunday afternoon to 841 acres (340 hectares).

The much-larger Bertha Swamp Fire started in neighboring Gulf County on Friday but spread to Bay and Calhoun counties on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of another 150 homes. It was 10% contained as of Sunday morning.

Fire officials said Florida Forest Service helicopters had dropped more than 103,000 gallons (about 468,000 liters) of water on the Adkins Avenue fire since Friday, and 25 bulldozers had been deployed to plow fire lines.

“Unfortunately what we have going on today is almost a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather,” Joe Zwierzchowski, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, stated Sunday morning. “We are taking a look at excessive, sustained winds of 10 to fifteen (16 to 24 kilometers) miles per hour, gusting as much as 20 to 25 miles (32 to 40 kilometers) per hour. So that is going to make it a really dynamic state of affairs.”

Hurricane Michael in 2018 was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion in damage in the U.S., and it left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the Bay County wildfires, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Currently, there are nearly 150 wildfires burning more than 12,100 acres (about 4,900 hectares) throughout Florida, and the state is only at the very beginning of its wildfire season.

“It is incredibly dry throughout the state and typically we see this kind of activity in the months of April and May,” Zwierzchowski stated. “Seeing it in early March actually provides us a sign of what the hearth season goes to be like.”

Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, and Julie Walker in New York City contributed to this report.